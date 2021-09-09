O'Neill homers as Cardinals top Dodgers 2-1 for series split

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final NL wild-card spot, while the Dodgers fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants.

“Two-and-a-half games is not very much,” Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said. “A lot of things can happen in the last 20 games and I don’t try to watch the scoreboard or pay attention to that stuff. You try to control what’s in front of you and today was this game and didn’t get the job done so we move on to tomorrow.”

O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th homer this season, barely cleared the left field wall, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr.

“He’s really grown into the consistent player that he really wanted to be and is capable of,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s prepared for every at-bat. This is a sharp kid. He does his homework.”

The homer made a winner out of Alex Reyes (6-8), who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer’s role.