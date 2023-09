Move in ready, great space, with enclosed sunroom. This is a great home for anyone looking for a completely remodeled home and new siding. If you are a first time homeowner or an empty nester or investor, or just someone needing a home in Southern Illinois this home is perfect, for whatever your needs are and requirements. Updated kitchen with appliances, updated bath with jetted tub, and great natural light throughout. Call today! Embrace New BeginningZ! :)