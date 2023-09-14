Great opportunity to purchase an investment property. Single Family situated on almost a third of an acre is a great investment opportunity for rental or a great place to have a piece of land to do what you want. Investors welcome! There's a possible second parcel to be sold with it, which is found directly next to this one.
2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $40,000
