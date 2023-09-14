Nice 2 bedroom home located close to the hospital , SIU and shopping. Newer roof, updated kitchen and bath all in the last 5 years. Currently rented with long term tenant for $750 month through 07/31/24 making this a great investment. Call today for more information.
2 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $50,000
