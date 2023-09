Investors and first-time home buyers listen up - this 2 BD/1 BA has good bones and lots of space! Spend a little time updating this home and you'll be rewarded with a great opportunity to lease. Wood floors in most rooms, lots of closet space, and a huge living room all make this house seem bigger than 1,100 sq. ft! Don't forget the 2 1/2 car garage! Priced to sell - check this one out today! Text Listing Broker to set up a showing. This property is being sold AS-IS.