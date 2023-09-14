This is a wonderful opportunity to own a two bedroom, one bath home that includes an additional lot adjacent to a church property in Marion. Located in a well kept neighborhood with easy access to local Marion businesses and the revitalized downtown area. Partial roof replacement within the last two years. Sump pump and water heater have been replaced within the last five years. You can relax under a shaded/covered back patio attached to the one car garage. Three outbuildings afford extra storage. The house is currently leased to a tenant.