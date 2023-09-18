2 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $19,000 Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 950 Square ft home on 2 acres in Murphysboro Il, This home is need of repairs and is sold as is.View More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $49,000 Three bedroom home located on a corner lot. Features include hardwood floors, nice sized kitchen, enclosed front porch. Also a 1 car attached … 3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $69,900 LOTS OF SPACE, large rooms, fenced yard, double lot, double car garage, carport, above ground pool, and Alley access! This home has a lot to o… 3 Bedroom Home in Vergennes - $165,000 Beautiful home with so much space and storage area. With a large living room with that leads into the formal dining room. Beautiful crown mold… 6 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $26,000 4 bed 1.5 bath home in Carbondale near the hospital. Property is in need of repairs, great flip or investment property. 4 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $127,500 Check out this large 2 story 4 bed 2 bath home. Features a large living room and family room, spacious kitchen, washer and dryer on main level…