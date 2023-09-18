Introducing a remarkable property: a stunning 3 bed,2 bath home ideally positioned on a fully fenced corner lot. Offering an expansive half-acre space across four lots, this property presents a world of possibilities with commercial or residential zoning for 2 out of the 4 lots. Built in 2013, this residence boasts a superior construction featuring vaulted ceilings and high-quality insulation with energy-efficient spray foam. Experience the advantage of lower utility bills while enjoying the comfort of modern living. Embrace the outdoors with an inviting above-ground pool spanning 18ft in width and 4ft in depth, creating the perfect oasis for relaxation and entertainment. Additionally, benefit from the convenience of a10x16 shed, providing ample storage for your belongings. Rest assured, this home is equipped with a new heat pump/HVAC system installed in2023, ensuring optimal climate control throughout the seasons. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional property that combines comfort, convenience, and limitless potential. Contact your favorite realtor to schedule a viewing!