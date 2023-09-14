Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home, features hardwood flooring throughout, breakfast bar, large living/dining room. Conveniently located close to the hospital and SIU, home is currently rented for $700 on a month to month basis. Would make a great starter home or continue to use as investment.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $45,900
-
- Updated
