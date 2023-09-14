Cozy 3 bedroom home located on a quiet street on the north end of town and minutes to the hospital and SIU. This property features a carport and spacious backyard. Home is currently rented out for $700 on a month to month basis and would make a great investment or starter home. Call today for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $54,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers