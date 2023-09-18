This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a prime area but needs some fixing up. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space to store all your kitchen goods . The family room has an inviting fireplace for cozy nights. This home is draped in beautiful knotty pinewood in family room and cedar closet space. Detached two car garage. Hot tub located in the enclosed every season porch!
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $64,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three bedroom home located on a corner lot. Features include hardwood floors, nice sized kitchen, enclosed front porch. Also a 1 car attached …
LOTS OF SPACE, large rooms, fenced yard, double lot, double car garage, carport, above ground pool, and Alley access! This home has a lot to o…
Beautiful home with so much space and storage area. With a large living room with that leads into the formal dining room. Beautiful crown mold…
4 bed 1.5 bath home in Carbondale near the hospital. Property is in need of repairs, great flip or investment property.
Check out this large 2 story 4 bed 2 bath home. Features a large living room and family room, spacious kitchen, washer and dryer on main level…