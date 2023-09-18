337 & 339 S. Lewis Lane. 2 houses for the price of 1. Excellent investment opportunities!!! These homes need work BUT would be awesome for investment. Buy them both live in one and rent out the other. The roof of the white house is newer. The seller has not lived in the properties and is selling the pair in their as-is condition. Call for additional details. 337 is 2 Bed 1 Bath and 337 is a 1 Bed 1 Bath.