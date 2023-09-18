337 & 339 S. Lewis Lane. 2 houses for the price of 1. Excellent investment opportunities!!! These homes need work BUT would be awesome for investment. Buy them both live in one and rent out the other. The roof of the white house is newer. The seller has not lived in the properties and is selling the pair in their as-is condition. Call for additional details. 337 is 2 Bed 1 Bath and 337 is a 1 Bed 1 Bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $65,000
Three bedroom home located on a corner lot. Features include hardwood floors, nice sized kitchen, enclosed front porch. Also a 1 car attached …
LOTS OF SPACE, large rooms, fenced yard, double lot, double car garage, carport, above ground pool, and Alley access! This home has a lot to o…
Beautiful home with so much space and storage area. With a large living room with that leads into the formal dining room. Beautiful crown mold…
4 bed 1.5 bath home in Carbondale near the hospital. Property is in need of repairs, great flip or investment property.
950 Square ft home on 2 acres in Murphysboro Il, This home is need of repairs and is sold as is.