Close to everything with this conveniently located 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with attached garage, fenced yard and covered patio. Near Turley Park, Murdale, other shopping areas including the Farmers Market, and SIUC. Enjoy the eat-in kitchen with custom built island. Life is easy with a low maintenance fenced in backyard to relax under the covered patio area. Newer items include central air, dishwasher, attic insulation, garage door & opener. Very energy efficient and low electric bill. Come take a look. Embrace Your New BeginningZ today!