Move In Ready Home on Approx ONE ACRE Parcel in Deer Ridge Subd. Goreville School Dist! Rural Setting with Woods As Backdrop & No Real Close Neighbors! Home & Property Have Been Very Well Maintained & You Will Enjoy the Outside As Much As Inside With Huge Back Covered Deck Adjoining Side Deck with Wheel Chair Ramp, Front Covered Patio/Porch, Big North Side Lawn & 21x30 Pole Barn/Garage. Inside All Flooring is Clean, Windows are Large Vinyl Thermal Tilt-In, Allowing For A Lot of Natural Light To Enter. Big Eat-In Kitchen Has All Matching Black Appliances, Tons Of Cabinetry/Counter Space, New Glass Tile Back Splash & Corner Hutch! Separate Dining Area Open To Living Rm with 3 Large Windows Creating a Bay Window & Storage/Bookshelves on Each Side Of The Wood Fireplace. Master Bath with Large Soaker Tub & Separate Shower Is Conveniently Accessible From Kitchen & Outside Deck ,Through Laundry Rm. Hall Bath Has Been Newly Remolded with Sit Down Glass Shower, Rasied Vanity & New Stool. This Is A Must See!!