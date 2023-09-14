Lots of potential! This home is on a good size corner lot; has a nice front porch, carport, and a backyard that's ready and waiting. Enjoy going out back with a new privacy fence, deck and gazebo with electricity, cook shed with loft storage and lean to, dog kennel, even an extra storage building. Interior needs some work but is ready for you to make it your own. 3 bedrooms(or 2 with a family room) large bathroom that has access from main bedroom and a kitchen that has an attached dining area. Roof and A/C unit replaced in 2009, newer water heater, furnace and has replacement windows. Priced to make it a great home!
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $39,900
