Very nice home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living area boasts built-in bookshelves, a cozy bench, plus a wood burning fireplace, making it a comfortable and inviting space. The garage has been converted into a family room complete with a nice built-in bar. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor and includes a private full bath with separate tub and shower. An informal dining room adjoins the well appointed kitchen which includes all appliances. 2 extra roomy bedrooms are upstairs plus there is a full unfinished basement which houses the laundry area and is great for storage. All this and more located on a large corner lot with a back deck, storage shed and fenced back yard!