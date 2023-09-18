Beautiful setting in Marion on a corner lot with 1.28 acres! This 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is ready to move into! Large kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and island bar. Nice size bathrooms and large closets. New carpet in 2020, new flooring in kitchen and dinning area in 2020. New hot water heater in 2019 with a 10 year warranty. Large deck added in 2020 with a pergola. The hot tub is only 2 years old. See this today, it will go fast!