Beautiful setting in Marion on a corner lot with 1.28 acres! This 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is ready to move into! Large kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and island bar. Nice size bathrooms and large closets. New carpet in 2020, new flooring in kitchen and dinning area in 2020. New hot water heater in 2019 with a 10 year warranty. Large deck added in 2020 with a pergola. The hot tub is only 2 years old. See this today, it will go fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three bedroom home located on a corner lot. Features include hardwood floors, nice sized kitchen, enclosed front porch. Also a 1 car attached …
LOTS OF SPACE, large rooms, fenced yard, double lot, double car garage, carport, above ground pool, and Alley access! This home has a lot to o…
Beautiful home with so much space and storage area. With a large living room with that leads into the formal dining room. Beautiful crown mold…
4 bed 1.5 bath home in Carbondale near the hospital. Property is in need of repairs, great flip or investment property.
Check out this large 2 story 4 bed 2 bath home. Features a large living room and family room, spacious kitchen, washer and dryer on main level…