Beautiful home with so much space and storage area. With a large living room with that leads into the formal dining room. Beautiful crown molding in most rooms. Nice kitchen with large walk-in pantry. Laundry room with lots of storage space. Two bedrooms are currently being used as offices. Large master bedroom with patio doors to the large back yard. You are going to love the large family room with the beautiful stone hearth and wood burning fireplace. A spiral staircase leads up to a large room that could be used as an office, bedroom, playroom, etc. Enter thru the back door into a spacious mud room with large storage cabinetry. Basement/maintenance. Did I mention the large, fenced-in back yard. With a total of 4 lots, on a corner lot, with alley access as well. Storage shed. There is an in-ground pool that has not been used in several years, seller does not know if pool is functional and has placed no value on it. Inspections are welcome, but the property is being sold "as-is", seller will not be making repairs. Grade school is located nearby.