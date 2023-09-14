Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home with spacious living room and dining room. Located within walking distance to grocery store. Also close to hospital, SIU and park. Home is currently rented out on a month to month basis with long term tenant but would make a great starter home or continued investment. Call today for more information.
4 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $77,000
