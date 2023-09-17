Great remodeled historical 1920 home in downtown Marion 2 blocks from the up and coming Marion Square and several bar and grills , restaurants , and the Marion cultural and civic center. This home features 4 bedrooms 2 baths , full unfinished basement and a 1 car garage . The home has a new metal roof , new upstairs Master suite , the kitchen has new cabinets , countertops, and appliances . New insulation, drywall , paint , flooring and 5 ys smoke/ co detector's . The home has been gone through structurally with repairs made to seal plates , floor joist , havc , plumbing and electrical . This home is turn key and move in ready !!