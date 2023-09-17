Great remodeled historical 1920 home in downtown Marion 2 blocks from the up and coming Marion Square and several bar and grills , restaurants , and the Marion cultural and civic center. This home features 4 bedrooms 2 baths , full unfinished basement and a 1 car garage . The home has a new metal roof , new upstairs Master suite , the kitchen has new cabinets , countertops, and appliances . New insulation, drywall , paint , flooring and 5 ys smoke/ co detector's . The home has been gone through structurally with repairs made to seal plates , floor joist , havc , plumbing and electrical . This home is turn key and move in ready !!
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $172,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three bedroom home located on a corner lot. Features include hardwood floors, nice sized kitchen, enclosed front porch. Also a 1 car attached …
LOTS OF SPACE, large rooms, fenced yard, double lot, double car garage, carport, above ground pool, and Alley access! This home has a lot to o…
Check out this large 2 story 4 bed 2 bath home. Features a large living room and family room, spacious kitchen, washer and dryer on main level…
Beautiful home with so much space and storage area. With a large living room with that leads into the formal dining room. Beautiful crown mold…
Lots of potential. 3 shaded lots, Pole Barn and garage provide lots of storage or a shop...Home needs work...