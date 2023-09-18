Lovely, well maintained home on the outskirts of Murphysboro, IL, with rolling hills an beautiful mature trees. There are 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, with a detached garage, and a great yard. A large family room with a wood burning fireplace would be a great gathering place for your large family during holidays, and a large formal dining room as for those dinners with the family. The fourth bedroom is in the basement, along with the laundry and extra storage space. The roof on the home and garage have both been replaced, along with new entrance/exit doors, in the past five years. The garage has electric and is also a great space for more storage or your "toys". This is a "must see" in a beautiful, quite, neighborhood, and just minutes from Murphysboro or Carbondale.