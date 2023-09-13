PERSONAL RESIDENCE, WEDDING VENUE, BED AND BREAKFAST....the possibilities are endless! This distinctive property is in a class by itself, with exceptional construction, quality, and features. Sitting on 3.76 manicured acres, this custom built one owner home has 9000 SF of living space. The stately foyer boasts a curved staircase that makes a striking statement of what is to come throughout the home. The hand crafted wood work is amazing, including the staircase, and crown molding in the LR and FD. Be prepared for a "guided tour" through this home, for there is much to see, enjoy, and process with your own thoughts of what could be! Three floors of everything from sophisticated style to warm and cozy living including Formal Dining, Informal Dining, Formal Living, Family Rooms up and down, and two full kitchens; a gorgeous upscale kitchen on the main level with Black Granite, tons of custom cabinets, inspiring natural lighting, and serene views from all the many windows, and a full kitchen on the lower level with family room, fireplace, rec area, full bath, and bedroom. 5 of the 7 bedrooms have full private baths. One of the bedrooms is currently used as a den. The huge master bedroom suite has a Fireplace, his and her baths, and walk-in closets. Wonderful views of the in-ground pool can be seen from the multi-level deck that wraps around the back of the home. Huge, 60x140 Pole Barn on back of property. (See Documents for more information and attached Video)