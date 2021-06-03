Opinion | Beyond Hitchcock: The COVID Origin Story

How and where did the COVID coronavirus originate? Not even Alfred Hitchcock could devise such an international medical mystery, replete with political implications, foreign intrigue, and diplomatic wrangling. But this is real life, not a whodunnit. Today, a year and a half since the pandemic began, nothing is certain and we don’t know who to trust.

The story begins in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, a city of 11 million people. The Communist Chinese Party (CCP) reported to the world the appearance in Wuhan of the first cases of what turned out to be COVID. Since then, the CCP has engaged in misdirection, obfuscation, outright lying, and evidence destruction (early virus samples were destroyed for “biosafety reasons”). Even the original timeline is in doubt after The Wall Street Journal reported the hospitalization, prior to December, of three staff members of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), the laboratory where Chinese scientists were studying the virus.

By mid-January 2020, COVID had spread internationally, although few outside of China appreciated the enormity of the situation. (The CCP locked down Wuhan in late January. Whether they allowed travelers to leave the city and disseminate the virus remains uncertain).