When a squadron of Canadian geese flies north, you know that spring is on the way. In the fall we see them flying south tells you that winter will soon be here. A flock of geese, ducks or other water birds most usually makes these long flights in an eye-catching V-formation.

Many people ignore birds flying over them, but no one can resist watching a flock of geese flying together like a neat, V-shaped dart in the sky. We watch and soon begin to wonder why and how this neat trick is done. Perhaps the squadron is led by the old fellow who happens to be boss of the flock. Perhaps the leader is selected because he knows the way or has a good sense of direction.

Bird watchers have admired and puzzled over this V-formation for generations. Even now, experts are not sure that they can explain all its details, but some recent studies suggest that we may have let our imaginations run away with us. At least, the spearhead of the flock is not the boss of the flock or elected for his special skills.

The Canadian goose is one of the famous V-fliers, and a pair of these birds mate for life. Family life revolves around each married couple, and the flock is mere an association of families. Moreover, careful watching has shown that the leader of the squadron is not always the same bird. In a long flight, the leader may drop back and another bird flies forward to take his or her position.

In order to fly planes, we had to learn aerodynamics, which is the way air moves and flows around solid objects. Designers learned about the invisible currents and motions, stresses and strains involved in moving air and moving objects.

Geese and other V-flying birds have been coping with these problems for ages.

We might, suggested the experts, apply some of our theories of aerodynamics to the V-formation of certain flying birds.

The lead bird cuts straight through an invisible wall of air. This sets up flowing currents of air behind him, and the following birds take advantage of them. The leader’s work is hardest, and after a while he tires and hands over his pioneer work to another bird. He can then relax a little with the help of the currents and sheltering eddies which flow behind the lead bird.