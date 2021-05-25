Opinion | Is Biden’s Handling of Russia Too Soft?

“Biden offered to start a new strategic dialogue with Russia to deal with these matters, among others. He has indicated attacking Ukraine would have economic and diplomatic consequences for Russia but promised Ukraine nothing concrete, which is good. Claiming to defend it with military support or offering it a path to NATO membership might trigger a Russian attack to lock in gains before those defenses manifest,” he explained. “And offering to help Ukraine more might also cause it to avoid the sort of settlement with Russia its unfortunate circumstances demand.”

As it stands, Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has referred to the maneuver of three airborne units, two armies, and the establishment of a new highly discernable field base as merely a “readiness check” to counter an uptick of activity by the U.S. and NATO partners. The Kremlin has vowed to keep its troops there for as long as it deems necessary.

Moreover, Moscow remains vehemently against any NATO expansions and highly dubious of Western moves in and around its terrain. And if the lessons of 2014 and Crimea serve as any ballpark, Russia is not concerned with taking matters into its own hands.