Opinion | Kathleen Parker: A classy Fox News reporter nails Trump

Schadenfreude, the pleasure derived from others' suffering, is rarely more welcome than when seated next to a journalist in this small town. Dinner parties are so crowded with people who delight in a scrap of gossip or perfectly awful news, why Alice Roosevelt Longworth herself wouldn't be able to find a seat.

Longworth, daughter of Teddy Roosevelt and a long-time Washington socialite, was known for her sharp-edged wit and for saying, "If you can't say something good about someone, sit right here by me." Another's pain is especially savory if the person being turned on the spit happens to be a fellow journalist. I'm not sure why, but you can trust me on this. Anyone hoping to discover who his or her "real" friends are when it's your turn in the barrel is bound to be disappointed.

Which is why I am eager to defend Jennifer Griffin, the Fox News military reporter whom President Donald Trump has targeted for firing. Though she has plenty of friends at Fox, several of whom have commented on her behalf, Griffin deserves a robust endorsement from all her colleagues. I've followed her closely for more than a decade, and I can say without qualm that she's as good as it gets — a solid, hard-working, fair-minded journalist and, as others have said, a class act.