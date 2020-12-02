Opinion | Kathleen Parker: The Biden press team honeymoon won't last

The women are understandably excited to step into these new, important roles, as almost all of them have testified via Twitter. But they're also entering a lion's den thick with oversize egos. Even though much of the media despised Trump and kept it no secret, this doesn't mean they'll go easy on Biden and his spokespeople. In fact, given the largeness of their own celebrity status and the need to keep their contracts in a less vital, Trump-free industry, they're as likely to be tougher than ever.

This much should assuage Trump supporters and others who believe the media are always biased. The media are hard on those in power, full stop. And they care about one thing — the story, which these days also translates into being bookable. Trump was a loaves-and-fishes story who kept growing the media's audience, ratings and advertising. Without him, one wonders what becomes of those big-budget payrolls. Biden will be more challenging because — let's be honest — he'll be boring, which is good for the country but not necessarily good for the bookers, scribes and narrators.