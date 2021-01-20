Opinion | Kathleen Parker: Trump leaves America with carnage

To which one can only add: Poor Joe.

The oldest president-elect in American history must be wondering how he happened to luck into the office just now. The third try in his case may be a curse rather than the proverbial charm. If he's a little nervous about placing his right hand on the Bible surrounded by an army, most of us would forgive him. A swearing-in is a momentous occasion under the best circumstances; at this particular moment, it is slightly terrifying and worthy of prayer. We'll all breathe better when it's safely over.

Biden's mission to unite the country, meanwhile, seems as daunting as what faced the captain of the Titanic. Two days before Inauguration Day — on the Monday celebrating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday — Trump dumped his "1776 Report" on the doorstep of Biden's presidential term. It was an egregious parting shot, to put it politely. Written partly in response to The New York Times's "1619 Project," which wrote history from the perspective of the enslaved, the 45-page report is a fable told by conservative non-historians that indicts identity politics and progressivism and is one last way to rally Trump's base and troll his opponents.