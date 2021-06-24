OPINION: Regulate tech? Don’t make America into Europe

As lawmakers from both parties in D.C. seek to cut successful tech companies down to size, some have drawn inspiration from the heavy-handed policies that European countries have increasingly imposed upon their digital economy. But before seeking to import Europe’s policy to America, legislators ought to recognize the destruction the European approach has wrought to the region’s culture of innovation.

A recent Economist piece documents the stagnation of European corporations relative to the U.S. and Asia, with the dismal subtitle “the land that ambition forgot.” Author Stanley Pignal noted “20 years ago, 41 of the world’s 100 most valuable companies were in Europe. Now the figure is down to 15.” This trend holds true in the digital economy as well: Of the 20 largest tech companies, only one – German software developer SAP – is European. Perhaps most disturbingly, of the 43 major companies started from scratch in the last 50 years, only one was created in Europe.

It’s not due to a lack of talent or brainpower in the region; in fact, a number of European nations outpace the U.S. on Bloomberg’s Innovation Index. Instead, the problem lies with lower levels of investment and difficulties in achieving scale, some of which can be attributed to major differences in regulatory and competition policy between the U.S. and our friends across the Atlantic.