Opinion | Rich Miller: Madigan shadow looms large over energy negotiation

The state is rife with speculation that the superseding indictment could be of Madigan, who has denied all wrongdoing and has not been charged.

And that speculation intensified further when the Tribune reported that federal prosecutors had asked a couple of former House Democrats to explain to a grand jury how Madigan controlled the legislative process. Those former members are not subjects of the investigation, the paper reported. Another former legislator told the Tribune he was recently interviewed by federal agents about “Madigan’s role in the process.”

Madigan, of course, was forced out of office in January as a direct result of the federal probe and the resulting deferred prosecution agreement entered into by ComEd’s parent company Exelon and the indictments of his former close associates who worked or lobbied for the companies.

And even though much of the federal investigation revolves around the companies’ successful passage of a bill to heavily subsidize two nuclear power plants, Exelon is now asking the legislature to bail out two more downstate nuke facilities. The company is ostensibly taking a hands-off approach to the bill for obvious reasons, but a union-backed group is advocating on behalf of union members who work at the plants, which means its proposals will directly benefit the company.