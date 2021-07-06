Opinion | Robert C. Koehler: Why did you kill my brother?

The problematic word here is “training”: training against discriminatory profiling. The problem is that the motivation to practice discriminatory profiling, a.k.a., armed racism, sits deeper in the collective human soul than mere “training” is capable of addressing. If the racism is systemic, the entire system has to be, you might say, retrained, which might amount to police officers sitting in peace circles with the families of men and women who have been wrongly killed by them.

As NBC News points out: “The bill aims to end certain police techniques, including chokeholds and carotid holds, two forms of potentially deadly force. Such practices would be banned at the federal level, and federal funding for local and state police agencies would be conditioned on those agencies outlawing them.”

Necessary as it no doubt is to ban police use of chokeholds and carotid holds, the fact that they need to be banned must also be addressed. What if a school principal had to tell the teachers they weren’t allowed to use chokeholds? Obviously there’s a deeper problem lurking in those classrooms.

In no way am I suggesting that police work is simple, or that it is not frequently dangerous. But what if our current, militarized policing, a product of the Jim Crow era, contributes to that danger? What if it is systemically incompatible with a highly functioning, diverse and connected society? The time has come for a large, public conversation, perhaps beginning with the question: Why did you kill my brother?

Robert Koehler is an award—winning, Chicago—based journalist and nationally syndicated writer. His book, Courage Grows Strong at the Wound is available. Contact him or visit his website at commonwonders.com.

