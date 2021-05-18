Opinion | Sallie Permar: Parents Could Pose New Hurdle in Vaccination Effort

Children are especially vulnerable to a new post-infectious inflammatory disease associated with the infection, Multiorgan Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which can result in long-term cardiovascular disease and even death. They are also susceptible to so-called “long COVID”, which can result in neurologic and cardiopulmonary symptoms that can dramatically alter the life of a previously healthy individual. Vaccination is the surest way to prevent or mitigate these significant health risks.

Even parents willing to vaccinate have expressed concerns about the long-term effects of the vaccine on children. But once these vaccines are seen in the context of the many other vaccines we take for granted, their benefits again far outweigh the risks.

We have extensive safety data on the Pfizer vaccine. And while the vaccine may be relatively new, there are decades of clinical data on similar products using the same highly effective and safe platform. The same is true for concerns about side effects: adolescents may have similar, short-lived symptoms as adults as their immune systems build protection. It is a small price to pay to avoid the ravages of the disease and freely see their friends again.