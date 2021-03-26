Another View: $7.5 B relief aid to Illinois not something to 'wave about' carelessly

This editorial was published in the Bloomington Pantagraph.
There's nothing wrong with Illinois accepting money from the federal government. If $1.9 billion is being distributed around the country thanks to the largess of the U.S. Congress, Illinois has as much right to it as any other state or municipality. Those who argue the state should not be given relief funds because of other financial mismanagement are missing the point.
You're free to agree or disagree about the relief bill. But if it's intended as a stimulus to the economy, you don't get style points for refusing funds, or setting it aside. Each state has suffered during the last year. Illinois has managed its financial resources poorly. That's completely separate from COVID relief.
However, anyone concerned about the state spending frivolously demonstrates keen appreciation for Illinois' spinning gate of financial recklessness. Even given that one person's government pork is another's vital program, Illinois has thrown some doozies toward its citizens throughout its history.
So Illinois cannot look at the potential $7.5 billion windfall as anything to wave about carelessly. The same goes for cities across the country, which will divvy up $5.5 billion.
The Illinois legislature has perfected the art of slamming through spending bills which include items we only uncover months later. That won't do this time around.
Transparency is always better than lack of same when it comes to government spending of our tax dollars. (And remember, the entire country will be spending money paid in taxes by Illinoisians.) But in the case of this money, transparency is vital.
What's important to the state now is different from what was important at the end of 2019. In far more need of assistance now than then are businesses like the food, restaurant, bar and hospitality industries. They've been impacted in immeasurable ways thanks to COVD restrictions. Some of the businesses and business owners within those industries have been permanently impacted, with all of the fallout closures add to the lives of everyone even indirectly impacted.
Worlds have been thrown upside down, and these funds hold the promise of rescuing some businesses, jobs and people. It's vital that we hold Illinois spending to that standard.