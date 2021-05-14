Another View: Celebrate but remain vigilant as Illinois enters bridge phase

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But it also removes the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Since there’s no proof of vaccination available, be aware of business’ preferences and adhere to them. Don’t put an underpaid underling in the position of having to police your mask wearing. That’s become an unfortunate duty for too many people since March 2020.

U.S. virus cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.

Celebrate, but remain vigilant. If you feel sick, keep your mask on. There’s no harm done then.

We’ll have time in the years to come to analyze how we responded to this emergency. Some people who think they were absolutely right will be shown to be wrong. But the simple fact that we’re still standing shows how a pandemic can be handled.

We’ve learned from our past. Sometimes stubbornly, but learned nonetheless. Students of the future will build on our success. Now we need to do the truly American thing and get the rest of the world in line with our success.

