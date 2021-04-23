Another View: Thank you for representing us. Now listen.

This editorial was published in the Bloomington Pantagraph.

The winners of this spring’s election will soon be sworn in, and we have a recommendation.

Listen.

Really listen.

Listen to fellow board members.

And most significantly, listen to constituents, even those you disagree with. Maybe even more to the ones you disagree with.

We cannot accentuate enough how imperative this is — at this time and in this place.

We need elected officials to bridge our divisions, which have clearly enlarged as a byproduct of political fallout on state and national levels. It hasn’t helped that we’ve had a truly fatiguing several months of elections, from the November general election to the February primary to the April one. In other words, we’ve all waded through a whole lot of rhetoric.

So to the newly elected, we need you more than ever to work together as councils members and mayors. Just because your opinions differ do not mean you cannot govern.