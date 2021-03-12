Another View: Vaccine issues show us at our worst

What’s maddening is the arrival of the vaccine doesn’t come as a surprise. The health science community began working on it almost immediately. As the reports of positives grew throughout 2020, apparently not enough thought was given to the pandemic endgame. Now we find ourselves short on supplies and scrambling to get shots to those who want them. There’s been plenty of effort shown by seniors and others to receive their vaccinations. But making the final connections getting all parties together continues to be a struggle.

There are plenty of fingers being pointed, and the federal government has been a principal target. Plenty of that is deserved, to be certain. But Illinois is near the bottom of the United States for percentage of population vaccinated. Clearly, plenty of other states in the country, larger and smaller, are proving to be more accomplished than Illinois.

As we have complained before, there’s a lack of transparency on the state level for the entirety of the pandemic. We excused Gov. J.B. Pritzker taking unprecedented steps of control in the state as the pandemic struck deeper into our communities. But it wasn’t intended as a lifetime pass, and the failure to execute the basics and lack of sharing an operation plan has moved beyond frustrating.