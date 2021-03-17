Another View: What have we learned

But normalcy will come on its own time frame. We’re weary of our discomfort being extended by decisions out of our control.

It will take years to fully understand the impact of the trauma we have endured, especially on young people.

Businesses large and small have been devastated by the limitations placed on them. Some could not survive. Others will not recover. Public gathering spots like restaurants, clubs, adult beverage stations, theaters and schools are all trying to find ways to regroup and thrive.

We’ve made many sacrifices, and will continue to do so. Even those who see no nobility in moving with the masses are following along. If that’s only because they’re seeing others make the correct suggested moves, that’s enough.

Every day, we see signs large and small that we’re closer to the end of this than to the beginning. The vaccines provided our first ray of hope. We’re seeing a reduction in positive test results and reductions in hospitalizations. Spring’s arrival will put a bounce in our step, and this year, we’ll be witness to the world blooming again in a whole new way.