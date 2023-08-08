Growing up in Grand Tower in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s was to experience some of the cultures and values that carried over from our early settlers. Such traits as self-made men with compassion and humor, integrity and strong feelings for humanity were a few.

The early settlers stood firm in defense of values, holding a practical approach as opposed to idealistic.

Many lived an agrarian way of life, living and growing in a state of nature and without human intervention with their expressions of cultural values, ideals, and beliefs. Agrarianism focused on the self-providing aspect of certain values, self-sufficiency, resourcefulness, hard work, and the skill required to maintain such a life. (Rabung)

In the beginning of Grand Tower and the surrounding area this was unsettled and wild country, therefore self-sufficiency was a necessity being able to provide for one’s family. These values were instilled in the children.

A strong feeling of independence existed with these people for many of them come from across the oceans to this great land of equality to be stimulated with the words from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” Unlike the early settlers we today have come to take this freedom too leisurely which can be a dangerous situation.

Certainly, early records indicate that no void existed in spiritual and moral standing. Many churches sprang up and were filled with God fearing people of high moral standards. A simple handshake sealed many agreements. A man was believed to be only as good as his word.

Education was given high priorities for our early settlers realized the road to the American Dream could more readily be obtained with an education. Grand Tower’s early schools were looked upon as good as any in the country.

One of many settlers that came to this country was, Frank Baronowsky, born in Westphalia, Germany in 1837. He was the youngest of six children. He left Germany at age 20 in 1857. In 1861 he enlisted in the 3rd Regiment Missouri Vols. and fought in the Civil War. He was engaged as a clerk and pilot on a towboat until 1868 when he became a resident of Grand Tower and became the proprietor of the Tremont House, one of the best conducted hotels in Southern Illinois at that time.

Frank was married Sept. 28, 1869, to Miss Mary Miller of Quincy, Illinois. He was a member of Lafayette Lodge, No. 67, A.F. & A.M. of Grand Tower and Royal Arch Chapter No. 75, of Carbondale. Frank was Alderman of the Second Ward in Grand Tower in 1873 & 1874, then elected Mayor 1875 to 1880 and again he was Alderman of the Second Ward in 1886, 1887, and 1888. (History of Jackson County)

In remembrance of the early settlers, let us never forget their courage and sprit as the trail led them here. We must remember their faith and determination as they suffered along the way, but continued to follow their dreams. It is here that they came, and here that we must continue their dreams. In doing so, we leave our own legacy.