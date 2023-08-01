Recalling the Flood of 1993 is not the most pleasant thought to have, but I feel this is a reminder of a terrible time not so long ago. Most of the Mississippi Valley experienced this record flood and it could happen again as time passes. The recent floods in Kentucky from the record breaking rains reminded me that floods can happen in any part of our country and they aren't always caused from flooding rivers. Torrential rains can also cause this event, when rivers are at a low stage.

We in Grand Tower alone were very fortunate that our levee held in the 1993 flood. Many levees broke and flooded thousands of acres of land, but like many other towns and cities within the flood plain of this great valley; Grand Tower residents suffered much mental anguish. For over a month the levies strained to hold back the turbulent mighty Mississippi River and some of her tributaries. Water seeping from high up the sides of these giant earth mounds and water lapping at the levies top, gave the feeling of hopelessness. Day after day we could only wait for the crest, a word that became commonly spoken as it came and went, only to wait again. Throughout the entire flood plain regions of the upper Mississippi Valley, we were truly people under siege.

Many memories come to mind as I reflect back to that torturous threat of that time. The U.S. Army Corps of engineers warned residents against spreading rumors, and they also urged people to develop a "buddy system" to check on elderly neighbors. The U.S. Army Corps of engineers was on the job 24 hours a day watching for problems that might develop. They should be commended for their efforts and the great assistance they gave during a time of need.

We wished bad luck on no one, but human nature causes a certain amount of relief to some degree when we would hear of a levee break north of us, which would cause river levels to drop in some locations; which would take a small amount of pressure from our levee.

I remember some of the articles in The Southern Illinoisan newspapers with captions as follows:

"Food costs rising with flood waters," "Officials eye levees nervously," "River claims more land," "Seven miles wide and rising," "From the air river looks like big lake," "Jackson County bottom country prepares for worst," "More rain worsens flooding," "Alexander levee breached," "Heavy rains threatening more areas," "It keeps on rising" and "Rain, rain go away."

These pretty much tell the story of the 1993 flood, although much more was written about it.

In early August, river levels started dropping, but danger of a levee break still remained. The Mississippi continued a slow descent, but experts said, the trip toward normal levels could take many weeks.

In summing it all up, we weathered the storm. On Aug. 17, 1993 I moved all our house contents back in. I had stored all our household belongings in a warehouse in Murphysboro and my wife went to my sister's house south of Murphysboro. We kept one bed at home and that was for me to sleep in as I stayed home during this period. We will forever remember this record breaker and thank the Lord for keeping us dry here in Grand Tower.