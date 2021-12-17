Column | Les Winkeler: From one survivor to another — we feel your pain

I can barely stand to watch the television coverage of the Kentucky tornadoes. It peels the scabs off wounds I thought had healed.

As a survivor of the Feb. 29, 2012 tornado that leveled parts of Harrisburg, I am all too familiar with the emotions residents of Mayfield and other communities are experiencing. The blank stares on victims’ faces are instantly recognizable.

Let me preface by saying that my wife and I were extremely lucky. Our home was heavily damaged by the Leap Day tornado, but, like us, it survived. And, despite holes in walls, a missing roof and broken windows, we survived without a scratch.

While we had to rebuild our homes, and really our lives, many Kentuckians are faced with starting over from scratch. It’s difficult to imagine that despair.

Yeah, most of the survivors put a brave look on their faces during the daylight hours when they are carrying debris out of their yards, trying to salvage some possessions and dealing with insurance companies, but, when the sun goes down, the grim reality is inescapable.

You sit there in the candle light and thoughts flood through your mind. Where do you start? Where do you turn? It is in those moments you approach your breaking point.

Yet, you marshal through. You sleep the sleep of the exhausted, you wake up again the next morning and numbly carry tree limbs, shattered lumber and broken furniture to the curb. And, you wonder – will I ever get all these shingles out of my yard? (The answer is no.)

In the final moments before sunset, the survivors will survey their yards and think, “Man, we really made some progress today.” The next morning they’ll look at the same yard and realize that there is so much more to do.

That reality grinds on you.

Yet, there are things that keep you afloat.

You look at the lot where your neighbor’s house stood – it’s gone. You realize how lucky you were. You hear that another neighbor has been released from a hospital. You realize how lucky you were. You hear about funeral arrangements about the less fortunate. You look at your spouse and can’t stop the tears. You realize how lucky you were.

The unsolicited kindness of total strangers also gets you through the darkest time.

Just hours after the tornado, I was carrying tree limbs from the front porch to the curb. I was operating on auto pilot, not thinking, merely performing a task that needed to be done. A car stopped near my driveway. The driver rolled down his window and yelled, “Do you need some gloves?”

Without thinking I said, “I’m fine.”

Then, I looked down and saw my hands were bleeding. Then, I gratefully accepted the gloves. It was the first of many acts of charity that would be directed toward my family in the next few weeks.

A day or two later I was still carrying limbs when Jason Roper, then Harrisburg High School’s football coach, walked into my yard with about 20 of his players in tow. He asked if his players could help. I directed him to my neighbor’s yard, and watched as the kids attacked the debris like an army of ants devouring a sugar cube.

People I had never seen before, and probably haven’t seen since, knocked on our front door unannounced and dropped off hot meals. To be the recipient of this kindness … the memories leave tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat.

I spoke to Harrisburg mayor John McPeek earlier this week and was gratified to learn Harrisburg is collecting donations to be sent to the affected areas. Donations of cleaning supplies, water, gloves, rakes etc. are being accepted at City Hall and Axe and Ale.

The amount of donated items that poured into Harrisburg in 2012 was mind-boggling. And, as a survivor I can tell you it was a life saver. To be able to go to a central location and pick up physical items you need, it was priceless.

For those that lost everything, cash to pay for motel rooms and food is desperately needed. Monetary donations can be sent to the Cayce Baptist Church Tornado Relief Fund at 41 Holly Circle, Fulton, KY 42041. Funds will be distributed to affected individuals and families.

It is also important to remember this clean-up will take months. People will need help long after the television crews leave town. If you can donate, please do. It really means so much.

So, to the people of Kentucky, know there are many of us that feel your pain. We have been in your shoes. Don’t give up. It’s a long, hard grind. You will survive, and someday find a tear rolling down your cheek when you see a stranger offering a helping hand to someone in need.

LES WINKELER is a survivor of the Feb. 29, 2012 tornado.

