My son, who is considering participating in our community’s middle school cross country team next year as a 4th grader, asked if he could run around the block. My initial thought was “Absolutely not. I won’t be able to see you. What if something happens?”

Maybe instead I should have asked what has happened to us? It was a ridiculous set of thoughts, stifling his freedom and independence and, unfortunately, it wasn’t the first time I had this train of thought. “I want to know where you are.” “Don’t go past the neighbor’s driveway.” “Maybe we’ll go to the park later, when I can watch you.” These are all the things we say. I’m afraid we have become those helicopter parents – the ones always hovering over our children.

My wife and I are not alone. It seems many parents with children the ages of our little boys are the same way. We tell ourselves that we live in a different time and things are not like when we were kids. What has happened to us? Some would say there is more violence and “meanness” and trouble out there. Others would say we are just trying to protect our kids, but I wonder.

What has happened to us? Just the other day, my wife off-handedly may have found the answer. As she was cruising through television channels, she noticed an episode of “Little House on the Prairie.” It was one she had seen dozens of times, but still, she commented on the heaviness of this show.

“This is the one where the school for the blind burns down. It’s very traumatic,” she said.

That got us thinking. Even though our parents sent us out of the house every summer morning to only reappear briefly for lunch and dinner before heading off again to who-knows-where, we watched things that have traumatized us, given us anxiety and made us afraid, if not for ourselves, for our children.

Of course, the reality of what we saw was enough: Vietnam, the Iranian hostage crisis, and more all showed us that the world could be a scary place. But our entertainment was even more frightening. Not only did the blind school burn down, every episode of “Little House” had some sort of tragedy: “the fever,” a blizzard, evil-doers paying a visit to Walnut Grove, for example. And then, to end it all, they completely blew up the town, one building at a time.

We also spent a summer wondering who shot J.R. Ewing, we saw turkeys fall from the sky on “WKRP” and every week we saw that unfortunate ski jumper on “Wide World of Sports” fall off of the side of the ramp. When we went to the movies to “get away from it all,” we watched the Poseidon sink, we paid to watch airplanes crash (“Airport,” “Airport ’79” and the whole series), wondered when the next “Earthquake” would happen or if every building would become a “Towering Inferno.” Do I need to remind you of the tragic death of Bambi’s mother?

Our generation wasn’t necessarily raised in a dangerous world, that’s just how we saw it – and it has impacted how we raise our kids. Maybe it is time to turn the channel on all of it. I’m going to let Kaleb run around the block – as soon as I encase him head-to-toe in bubble wrap and make sure he is in constant cellphone communication with me. That will keep him safe...more or less.