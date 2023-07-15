When you are a kid, you have favorites. A favorite color, a favorite friend and even a favorite stuffed animal or cuddle toy. As an adult, favorites are different, and I think I’ve reached that age.

I have a lane I prefer to be in as I drive across town. From the dozens of pens I own, one somehow has become my preferred writing instrument. It’s my favorite pen and if it goes missing, I become depressed. I have favorite shoes, a favorite shirt and even a favorite table at my favorite restaurant.

I seem drawn to one particular parking space at the hardware store and a favorite gas station.

My wife has a favorite style of clothes hanger and a way she especially likes to make her way through the supermarket.

I think the fondness for things we have a fondness for might even be generational. One of my favorite (there’s that word again) memories of my father is how he had a favorite fork. Yes, a eating utensil. The rest of the family used the standard silverware from the drawer, but Dad’s place setting included a three-prong fork with pieces of wood riveted onto the utensil’s shaft. He always said food tasted better with the three-pronged fork.

I don’t know about that, but what I think was that this particular fork reminded him of eating meals at his grandfather’s farm near the little Fayette County unincorporated village of Loogootee. (Here’s my favorite fact about that community: even though its namesake community in Indiana is spelled the same way, the two names are pronounced differently. I once heard that in Indiana it was said something like “Lou-goo-tee,” but online pronunciation websites – I have a favorite, don’t you? – indicates it is “La-Go-Tee.”

I grew up understanding the Illinois hamlet (which is almost straight west of its Hoosier cousin) was always pronounced “Low-Ga-Tee,” with an emphasis on the “Tee.” Anyway, it’s one of my favorite town names in Illinois.

I’m not alone in my weird favorites. I know people who have a favorite interstate highway exit just because of the names of the towns on the sign. There are also people who have a favorite brand of almost anything from golf balls to window cleaner.

Why do we have favorites? Perhaps, like with my Dad’s fork, a certain item or color or sound or texture takes us back to pleasant memories or to being with certain people. Maybe his choice of dinnerware, if only for a brief moment, reminds him of Loogootee, no matter how it is spoken.

As I get older, I seem to have more favorites and I begin to understand better. Maybe my favorite lane on the street is not just a matter of convenience or safety. Perhaps that parking space reminds me of a special shopping trip with my son. Maybe I’ll try to use my favorite things to reminisce and I’ll jot down all of those great memories so they keep coming to mind, more or less.

Now if I could only find my favorite pen.