Alee Quick: The dark before the dawn

In their stories, I felt tragedy — we are looking at the pandemic through the eyes of the people who stare it in the face every single day. But I felt hope, too. Many of the people Marilyn Halstead spoke with for today’s story have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a very dim light at the end of a dark tunnel that still feels for most of us like it stretches into the great beyond.

It’s also a comfort to know there are such dedicated people in our community who are doing their best to care for all of us. And it’s not just at Southern Illinois Healthcare, although today’s story focused on the workers in that system. There are doctors, nurses, therapists, lab technicians, and cafeteria and maintenance workers at clinics and hospitals all over Southern Illinois who are fighting the virus day in and day out. We recognize all of you, and we thank you.

Our front page today also features a story about some of the workers who never had the option to stay home.