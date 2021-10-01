Alicia Woodward: It’s time for 'Everyday Elegance'

The word elegance carries with it a variety of meanings and connotations, but it’s generally synonymous with grace, refinement, dignity, and simplicity.

Elegance is much more than going to the opera in glitzy clothing or using the right fork at a fancy dinner. By placing a higher value on everyday elegance, we can create a more beautiful and peaceful world.

We can’t individually solve every political, social, and economic problem, but there are things we can do on a daily basis to improve our own spheres of influence. If we pay attention, there are inspiring examples of everyday elegance all around us.

A man calmly waits in a frustratingly long line. Whether young or old, rich or poor, that’s elegance.

A woman warmly welcomes guests into her tidy home. No matter the size or location of the house, that’s elegance.

A child stops to pick up trash on the playground. By doing a small thing to help solve a problem, that’s elegance.

A swan serenely floats across a lake at sunset. Like so many beautiful scenes from nature, that’s elegance.

As a middle school teacher, I saw how contagious positive behavior can be. On the other hand, we've all seen how quickly a culture of less than desirable behavior can take root and become the norm. I confess I've witnessed my own attitude, words, and actions sink and elevate based on my attention to elegance.

By focusing on elegance, we will almost certainly add beauty to our own lives. We will also create a ripple effect that can spread through our families, neighborhoods, schools, work places, and communities.

We can start by establishing a desire for elegance. With the Law of Attraction in play, we will begin to notice elegance in people, places, and things, refining our understanding and appreciation for what inspires us. We will find that true elegance is much more than we realized and can become a part of all we do.

Moving through the usual routines of our day, we can consider simple ways to add elegance. While running errands, we can offer a gentle smile to a stranger. When talking with a friend, we can be careful not to interrupt. When driving a car, we can give the road our full attention. In choosing something to read or watch, we can pick that which enlightens us.

Elegance belongs to no particular demographic, nor does it hold any political bias or agenda. It is accessible to everyone, often costs nothing, and is a choice we can always make. Everyone can seek inspiration from books, the arts, nature, and muses we personally know or admire from afar. We can learn easy ways to bring more elegance to every area of our lives, including our communication, homes, relationships, pursuits, self-care, and style.

Week by week, let’s reflect on specific ways we can add elegance to our daily lives and to those around us. This column, Everyday Elegance, hopes to inspire and encourage us to not only contemplate, but to actually make small changes to create a more elegant life and, ultimately, a more elegant world.

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan and has a new channel on YouTube by the same name. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

