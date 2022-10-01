Alicia Woodward: Live music unites and delights

On a warm fall afternoon, pianist Brian Woods fills the small performance hall in Mount Vernon with soul-stirring classical music that beckons autumn leaves to dance and transports the audience to another time and place. For a brief magical time, we are lifted above our everyday lives and united in the joy and elegance of music.

The pianist from St. Louis ushered in the 2022-2023 Cedarhurst Music Series with the first of four concerts, each of which I look forward to attending. I am no music expert; I just know how it makes me feel. Experiencing live music is different than listening to it alone at home or in the car. There's something special about joining an audience of diverse people who come together specifically to experience the emotion and awe of a live performance.

In a world fraught with conflict and division, music can bring us together in a delightful way. This summer, my daughter and her husband took us to a popular piano bar after a baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. People of all ages, sporting Cardinals and Cubs gear, belted out Elton John's Benny and the Jets at the top of their lungs. If those die-hard rivals can put aside their differences to sing together, there is hope for harmony.

"Music has a great power for bringing people together," said media mogul Ted Turner. "With so many forces in the world acting to drive wedges between people, it's important to preserve those things that help us experience our common humanity." Music genres can be diverse as people, but with an open mind, lovers of jazz or rock may discover they also enjoy Tchaikovsky and Beethoven.

Opportunities to experience musical performances can be found at regional schools, universities, libraries, bars and restaurants, and cultural arts centers. The Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is celebrating its 43rd music and performance series. This year's line-up includes a Brazilian father-daughter jazz duo Oct. 15, a standards-singing trio in March, and a dynamic flutist, pianist and educator in April. Tickets are available online at cedarhurst.org/music-series/.

According to Americans for the Arts, there are many good reasons to support the arts, including boosting local economies, strengthening communities, and improving academic performance. The organization points to research that shows participation in the arts reduces depression and anxiety and increases life satisfaction. In the 1700s, Jean Paul Friedrich Richter said, "Music is the moonlight in the gloomy night of life."

On the sunny afternoon the pianist swept his audience away with stunning musicianship and stage presence, I took a moment to notice the expressions on the faces around me and knew we were experiencing something significant. As composer Aaron Copeland said, "So long as the human spirit thrives on this planet, music in some living form will accompany and sustain it and give it expressive meaning."