Alicia Woodward: The elegance of a good night’s sleep

Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow had a lovely wish for us, "Be thy sleep silent as night is, and as deep." Man has long understood the value of sleep. As one of our most basic biological needs, we know proper sleep is fundamental to our physical and emotional well-being. Maybe we should also consider getting a good night's sleep a polite thing to do.

All of us have had to muscle through a long day after a bad night's sleep feeling groggy, grumpy, and gross. It's difficult to be bright and cheerful when we're exhausted. We've also all been bitten by someone who is dog tired. I'm positive we'd see more dignified, tolerant, and elegant behavior if everyone took a nice long nap.

Poor sleep has many causes including waking children, work demands, care giving, and blasted insomnia. When that's the case, we may have to ride it out or even seek professional help. Yet many of our sleep problems may have more to do with simply not placing a priority on proper sleep hygiene.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, good sleep hygiene means having both a bedroom environment and daily routines that promote consistent, uninterrupted sleep. Keeping a stable sleep schedule, making our bedroom comfortable and free of disruptions, following a relaxing pre-bed routine, and building healthy habits during the day can all contribute to ideal sleep hygiene.

There are many ways to make our bedtime routine an elegant part of our day. It might include a warm bath, luxurious sleep wear, quality sheets, meditation or prayer, a journal, or some peaceful music. It probably doesn't include watching Netflix until we pass out in our clothes, face unwashed, and unprepared for the next day.

Getting a good night's sleep is one of our most important personal responsibilities, and it's something we must teach our children. As a teacher, I saw many students suffer from poor sleep habits. It's no surprise that studies show both behavior and grades improve when children routinely get the nightly sleep they require.

The National Sleep Foundation advises that healthy adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. Children and teens need even more to support their growth and development. It's important to honestly assess how much sleep we need based on our activity level and overall health.

I know I feel, look, and act my best when I get close to nine hours of sleep. If I get much less than that, my husband has every right to say, "Sometimes I wake up grumpy. Other times, I just let her sleep."

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan and has a new channel on YouTube by the same name. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0