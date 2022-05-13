Alicia Woodward: The elegance of being a fountain, not a drain

Decorative fountains have inspired and entertained people all over the globe for centuries. They can be historic like the Trevi Fountain in Rome, flashy like the Bellagio Fountain in Las Vegas, reverent like the World War II Memorial Fountain in Washington, D.C., or pure fun like the Crown Fountain in Chicago.

Fountains can mesmerize us with their stunning architecture, art, lights, music, and immense size, but even the most simple fountain can touch a chord deep within us and fulfill an innate need for beauty and meaning. An 11th century Persian poet wrote this about fountains, “From a marvelous faucet of gold pours a wave whose clarity is more pure than a soul.”

Perhaps we instinctually know life cannot exist without water and find a natural serenity in the sight and sound of it skipping, trickling, and dancing. When I see a fountain, I always hear myself humming that old Sunday school hymn, “deep and wide, deep and wide, there’s a fountain flowing deep and wide…”

As he does every spring, my husband has once again set up our garden fountain. While enjoying it one sunny afternoon, I considered the expression, “Be a fountain, not a drain.” Inspired by the water gracefully flowing over stones into the pool below, I contemplated these 10 ways we might try to imitate the elegance of a fountain.

1. Be calming. There are more than enough people in the world who like to stir things up and play the Devil’s Advocate. Let your presence bring a spirit of tranquility.

2. Be energetic. The water in a beautiful fountain is never dull and stagnant. Be full of energy and vitality.

3. Be hopeful. Where there is water there is life, and life is always full of hope and promise.

4. Be welcoming. A decorative fountain beckons all to come closer and rest in its hospitality.

5. Be cool. Angry, hot-headed behavior seems to be acceptable these days, but try to keep it cool, man.

6. Be refreshing. The world can make us weary. Do what you can to refresh your soul and pass it on.

7. Be cheerful. Bubbling water sounds a little like laughter. Make a joyful noise!

8. Be gentle. Aim for your words and actions to be soothing and serene, like water flowing from a fountain.

9. Be clear. A fountain filled with dark, murky water loses its beauty. Be transparent and honest in your interactions.

10. Be peaceful. There is so much conflict and disharmony in the world about which we can do little, but we can all work towards creating peace in our homes, relationships, and communities.

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0