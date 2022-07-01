Alicia Woodward: The elegance of community

Six-year-old Mariah sat perfectly still as I carefully painted a swirling green vine across her forehead and around her soft cheek. We chatted breezily as I added yellow sunflowers. I finished with a touch of fine gold glitter making her sweet smile sparkle all the more.

I recently jumped at the chance to volunteer with Cedarhurst Center for the Arts at Market Days in Veterans' Park in Mount Vernon. It's the same community park I frequented as a child. I still remember sitting at the small concrete amphitheater on the west side of the park listening to someone dressed as The Cat in the Hat read a Dr. Seuss book. I was just about Mariah's age.

On this sunny June morning, Cedarhurst Center for the Arts collaborated with Rend Lake College, University of Illinois, and the city of Mount Vernon to kick-off the Sunflower Project. This community project will beautify the area, regenerate soil, and increase natural pollinators like butterflies and bees.

The park was buzzing with people of all ages planting sunflowers, browsing Market Days booths, enjoying funnel cakes, and getting their faces painted. It warmed my heart to see people coming together at a time when there seems to be nothing but division. A Saturday morning in the city park in one little Southern Illinois community paints a different picture.

I'm inspired by the good citizens of our community. They volunteer at hospitals, schools, churches, museums, and other charitable and service organizations. They donate their time, food, money, and other resources. They attend events people work so hard to bring to about. Their support of local government, businesses, athletics, the environment, education, and the arts makes a real difference.

Being part of a community requires the elegance of our participation. Involvement is what makes any community more successful, whether it's a family, school, workplace, town, state, nation, or planet. Coretta Scott King said, "The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members."

I can hardly wait to watch the sunflower seeds so carefully planted in the park grow and bloom into a joyful patch of yellow flowers. What a perfect symbol for a thriving community filled with strong and happy citizens. Join the Sunflower Project's Bloom Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. July 30 at Veterans' Park in Mount Vernon.

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

