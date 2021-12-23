Alicia Woodward: The elegance of getting dressed

Mark Twain famously said, "Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society." In comparison to serious global and personal challenges, how we dress may seem silly and of little consequence. The fact remains that most of us wear clothes. No matter our personal style, the simple act of getting dressed can add elegance to our day from morning to night.

For the sake of clarity, let's define getting dressed as the process of basic hygiene, good grooming, and selection of an appropriate outfit to wear. There does seem to be an increasingly popular trend of not getting dressed, as if life is one big come-as-you-are-party. It probably goes without saying that this choice will not inspire elegance.

The decision to get dressed each morning can become a pleasant routine that starts the day on the right foot. Wearing something that feels uncomfortable, unattractive, or inappropriate makes for a long day. We might even feel sluggish, sad, or snippy. Once we take the time to get dressed, we can forget about what we're wearing and seize the day with enthusiasm and confidence.

Most people interpret the effort to look our best as a nod of respect to ourselves and others. A jaunty hat, a pretty dress, or a sharp jacket can bring smiles from complete strangers throughout the day. Perhaps more importantly, getting dressed will be appreciated by the people in our own homes as well as that person in the mirror. As fashion designer Tom Ford said, "Dressing well is a form of good manners."

An evening ritual of changing out of our daytime clothes and getting ready for bed lets our mind and body know it's time to wind down. This is a good time to consider how our clothes functioned in our real, everyday life. Over time, we can say goodbye to so-so items and curate a closet filled with things we love. It's also a perfect time to feel grateful for all we have, including our clothing.

"Get up, dress up, show up, and never give up," said contemporary writer Regina Brett. There are many things in life outside of our control, but getting dressed isn't one of them. The simple routine of getting dressed each day is an opportunity to add beauty and elegance to our lives and to those around us. If a little more fashion direction is needed, we can always follow the advice of political satirist P. J. O’Rourke, “Never wear anything that panics the cat!”

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

