Alicia Woodward: The elegance of golf

In what might be seen as a risky move, my husband gave me golf clubs for my birthday last year. At 59, I never had any desire to take up the sport, but I graciously accepted the gift as a way for us to spend time together in our retirement. Although I'm still learning to play the game, I have discovered golf is an exceptionally elegant sport.

The beauty of nature was initially what got me on the course. While Mike recalls each hole by his shots, I remember the wildlife. "The second hole was my best drive," he says. "Oh, that was the one where we saw the great blue heron. On the third hole, there were turtles," I reply. There are golf courses all over the world known for their breathtaking scenery, but even an inexpensive neighborhood course can be a great place to appreciate flora, fauna and animals in their natural habitat.

I was quickly impressed by the etiquette of golf. There is a clear tradition of customs and rules designed to make the game safer and more enjoyable for everyone. After 30 years in noisy middle school classrooms, I was thrilled to discover silence is golden on the golf course. Other elegant practices include punctuality, thoughtfulness, a respectful dress code, and self-discipline.

Self-control and golf can seem antithetical. It's a frustrating game that can cause the most stoic player to lose all sense of dignity and restraint. At one Mount Vernon golf course, a club dangles 30 feet high in an overgrown tree. Forty-five years ago my husband's buddy threw it up there after an exceptionally bad round. Professional golfer Walter Hagen said long ago, "They called it golf because all of the other four-letter words were taken." Golf is a great game for anyone wishing to practice the art of self-discipline.

Golf strengthens both the body and mind. The perfect swing requires smooth and graceful control of the physical body from head to toe, but most golfers agree, it's a mind game. Golf teaches concentration and equanimity. Keeping a clear head when water taunts on the left and a sand trap teases on the right requires mental focus. Jack Nicklaus said, "The game of golf is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical."

This elegant game can bring together people of all ages and genders. Children can learn to play and keep playing the rest of their lives. Mike frequently plays with his 83-year-old father, who can still hit the ball straight and far. I'm personally encouraged by female golfer Babe Didrikson Zaharias who said, "Golf is a game of coordination, rhythm, and grace; women have these to a high degree."

Like many sports, the game of golf possesses a unifying spirit. Personal politics and discord can be left off the course while players bond over 18 holes of shared challenges, simple victories, and friendly competition. In a testament to golf's bipartisanship, former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both love the game.

Life and golf have a lot in common. Every day on the links is a chance to practice as much poise, precision, and elegance as possible, and that practice can be extended to life in general. As golfer Ben Hogan said, "As you walk down the fairway of life you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round.”

"I beg your pardon, I never promised you a rose garden. Along with the sunshine, there's gotta be a little rain sometime." Lately I've been humming those lyrics from a 1970 country song. As much as this optimistic romantic wishes it to be, life isn't always a bed of roses.

We all deal with difficult things in life. Personal challenges may involve our health, relationships, work, children, finances, grief, anxiety and a host of other issues that can seem more like a heap of fertilizer than a bouquet of flowers. I've learned there are things we can do to help us navigate those inevitable thorny times with elegance.

Seek professional help. First and foremost, realize if your needs require the help of a professional. There is never shame in seeking professional help. Caring people are trained to address our physical and mental wellness. If you don't know where to start, call your primary care doctor, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or go to MentalHealth.gov.

Nurture yourself with nature. "Mother nature has the power to please, to comfort, to calm, and nurture one's soul," wrote Anthony Douglas Williams. The evening of my mother's death, a friend texted me a picture of an impossibly brilliant sunset with instructions to go look out the window. That memorable sunset provided me deep comfort that I still hold in my heart.

Create beauty where you can. I was recently in the hospital for a few days and did everything I could to make my surroundings prettier. My husband removed the typical hospital clutter from the main shelf in my view and replaced it with some gorgeous flowers and a sweet gift from a friend. A nurse raised the blinds each morning to let in the sunshine. Classical music from my phone filled the room. One afternoon when I felt particularly gloomy, I pulled out a perfume sample from my purse and spritzed it around my bed. No matter where we find ourselves, there are things we can do to make our place a little more beautiful.

Pamper yourself. During that hospital stay, I also did what I could to make myself feel as well as I could under the circumstances. Since I was attached to needles, tubes, and beeping machines, my husband carefully shampooed my hair in the sink. Although it wasn't cute, I made sure to put on a fresh hospital gown every day. I slathered my feet and legs with rose-scented body lotion. I filed my nails and kept my face and lips well-moisturized. I'm convinced all these little efforts helped me feel better and make a speedier recovery.

Take a break from the news. When we are going through a difficult time, we need to treat ourselves more gently. One way we can do that is by taking a break from the news which is almost always upsetting and depressing. World events will go on without us, and we can always catch up with it when we're feeling stronger.

Lean into your faith. Times of crisis and uncertainty can be an opportunity for our faith to grow. Passages and parables can offer strength, encouragement, and understanding. A familiar hymn can take on new meaning. Martin Luther King said, "Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase."

Lift your own spirits. We all have simple, positive things we can do to brighten our own day. Maybe we enjoy watching a funny movie, reading a mystery, talking a long walk, playing the piano, or baking cupcakes. It's good to know we always have the ability to lift ourselves up when we're feeling down.

Help someone. Mark Twain said, "The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer somebody else up." Helping others gives us purpose, gets our mind off our own problems, and makes everybody feel good. Call someone you know is lonely, lend a neighbor a hand, or get plugged-in to volunteer somewhere.

Be grateful. No matter what we're going through, we must still count our blessings. Remember what French novelist Alphonse Karr wrote in the 1800s, "You can complain because roses have thorns, or you can rejoice because thorns have roses."